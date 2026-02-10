Predicting Heels' 3 Top Performances Against Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center in a pivotal ACC matchup between two teams with nearly identical records.

While the Tar Heels are coming off an emotional 71-68 win over the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend, the Hurricanes escaped with a 74-68 victory over the lowly Boston College Eagles. There may not be a hotter team in the country right now than North Carolina, which has ripped off five straight wins , including two over top-15 ranked opponents.

With all that being said, here are predictions for who the Tar Heels' best players will be on Tuesday night in a tantalizing matchup.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The freshman forward was the best player on the court on Saturday, and that was apparent in the first half, as Wilson totaled 17 points while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line during that stretch. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed Wilson's impact in the opening 20 minutes.

“He basically put us on his back in the first half. I felt like, for whatever reason, I just felt like we were a little tight or a little too amped up," Davis said. "And as a result of that, I felt like we were making mistakes on both ends of the floor. He’s the one that kept us close. And his confidence, his ability...he doesn’t talk about ‘me’. He never talks about ‘me.’ He’s always talking about ‘we’ and he’s always talking about ‘the’, which is the University of North Carolina men’s basketball.”

It will be interesting to see how Wilson responds after playing 40 minutes on Saturday before this quick turnaround.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) hits the tying basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer failed to score a single point in the first half against the Blue Devils, but that quickly changed in the second half, as Duke's center Patrick Ngongba II struggled with foul trouble.

Miami does not possess the defensive prowess of the Blue Devils, which should bode well for Veesaar, who needs a complete performance.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates with teammates after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The man of the hour has been the senior guard, who hit the game-winning shot in his final game against Duke at the Dean E. Smith Center. That energy should carry over into Tuesday night, and it would not be surprising if Trimble jumps out of the gates with a quick start.

For the Tar Heels to extend their win streak to six games, Trimble needs to be involved as much as possible, especially in a tough road environment.

