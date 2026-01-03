Predicting North Carolina's Lineup Production Against SMU



After defeating the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night, the North Carolina Tar heels will be on the road against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels enter this contest with a 13-1 record. Meanwhile, the Mustangs are 11-2 and will be opening up their conference schedule on Saturday.

This matchup will consist of plenty of firepower as both teams possess star players at multiple positions. With all that being said, here are predictions for North Carolina's starting lineup against SMU.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson has scored 20+ points 10 times this season and achieved that feat for the sixth straight game on Tuesday night against Florida State . The Mustangs' defense has allowed 80+ points in five of their last six games, which bodes well for Wilson and the Tar Heels' offense.

The star freshman will inevitably get his numbers, and this prediction could be selling Wilson short.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Veesaar was uncharacteristically dormant in the first half against Florida State, totaling zero points and five rebounds during that time frame.

The Arizona transfer flipped the script in the second half, recording 12 points and seven rebounds in the final 20 minutes of the game. That should carry over against SMU, which as mentioned, is not the sturdiest defensive team in the nation.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble's return to the lineup has been instrumental for the Tar Heels, providing the team with a clear offensive option.

That was evident on Tuesday night, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard scored 20 points for the first time this season. Trimble could easily replicate that type of offensive output against the Mustangs on Saturday.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 9 points and 4 assists

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Colorado State transfer is coming off a 15-point performance against Florida State, shooting 5-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-12 from three-point range. It's hard to imagine Evans seeing that type of volume again, but he should be productive against a lackluster SMU defense.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 3 rebounds

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) and guard Lajae Jones (10) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This would be a massive improvement from Tuesday, as Bogavac recorded one rebound, while shooting 0-of-5 from the field.

The overseas transfer's poor production led to him playing only 13 minutes, losing minutes to Jonathan Powell and Derek Dixon. Another performance like that, and Bogavac could be demoted to a bench role in short order.

