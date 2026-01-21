Predicting UNC's Lineup Production Against Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels want to move on to February as fast as possible because this month has been an utter disaster for the basketball program. Heading into Wednesday night, the Tar Heels have lost three of four games, including two consecutive defeats on the West Coast trip this past week.

On Wednesday night, North Carolina hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Dean E. Smith Center. It should be a manageable opportunity for the Tar Heels to get back on track, as Notre Dame carries a 10-8 record heading into this matchup.

Assuming Hubert Davis rolls out the same starting lineup from Saturday, here are predictions for each player in the first unit.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Based on Wilson's standards , his performance on Saturday against California was a tad underwhelming, as he did not eclipse 20 points. However, for most players around the country, his stat line - 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks - would have been close to a career performance.

That is a rudimentary outing for the superstar forward. It is even more impressive when considering that he is a freshman who is average 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. The former five-star recruit is a safe bet to score at least 20 points on Wednesday night.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer has proven to be one of the most impactful acquisitions from the portal this past offseason. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has provided scoring at an elite level, but no one expected Veesaar to be shooting 49 percent from three-point range.

Veesaar was shaky from distance on Saturday, shooting 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, but Notre Dame should provide a bounce-back performance for the third-year center.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (left) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames (right) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trimble has not been as aggressive as he had been in his first four games back from injury. Over the last three games, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is averaging 7.3 shot attempts per game. That has to change for the Tar Heels, as they are going through a skid that has left the team in turmoil.

The Fighting Irish are not a great defense, and that should provide Trimble with an opportunity to regain momentum in the scoring department.

Derek Dixon

Stat line prediction: 10 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The freshman guard was inserted into the starting lineup on Saturday in the loss against California. Dixon was more than serviceable, totaling 14 points, three assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range.

While the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard may not surpass that scoring mark, Dixon could find modest success against an underwhelming Notre Dame defense.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 6 points and 4 rebounds

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (left) goes through a pregame routine with guard Elijah Davis (6) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Playing at home could prove to be beneficial for Stevenson, who has been a non-factor since his 16-point performance against SMU earlier this month. On Saturday, the Alabama transfer played only 11 minutes, which led to his non-existent production. Nonetheless, the comfortable atmosphere should elevate Stevenson's impact.

For more North Carolina coverage and analysis, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !