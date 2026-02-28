3 UNC Paths to Survive Without Caleb Wilson

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be up to the task over the final three regular season games, especially without their best player, Caleb Wilson, who suffered a fractured hand back on Feb. 10 against Miami.

Wilson still has no timetable set for his return. He has been the Tar Heels’ best player this season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal on defense.

Surprisingly, the Tar Heels have gone 3-1 in the 4 games that he has missed so far. They’ve gotten strong games out of the team’s depth pieces that have helped keep the team afloat while Wilson sits.

Here are three ways the Tar Heels can keep it up in Wilson’s absence to end the season.

Henri Veesaar takes over as top option

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots a three point shot as Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The junior big man from Estonia also suffered an injury against Miami, but has since recovered and played in the team’s last two matchups. Veesaar has played well since his return, scoring 19 points on 9-13 shooting, with 3 rebounds and 3 blocks in a win over Syracuse, and scoring 12 points on 6-12 shooting, with 2 rebounds and a steal in a win over #24 Louisville.

Veesaar has been UNC’s second-best player this season, averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 61 percent from the floor, and 43 percent from three-point range on nearly three attempts per game. With him back on the floor, UNC at least has a little bit more star power without Wilson.

Seth Trimble remains aggressive

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after scoring in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The most experienced player on the team is coming off of his best game in his college career against Louisville. Trimble scored a career-high 30 points on 11-16 shooting with 4 rebounds and 4 assists in the win.

With the team shorthanded, they are going to need big games from players such as Trimble. Against Louisville, Trimble was as aggressive in looking to score the ball as he’s been in his entire college career. On the season, he’s averaging 14.2 points per game, so him remaining aggressive could go a long way for a UNC team that is missing nearly 20 points per game with Wilson’s absence.

UNC reserves continue to play well

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jarin Stevenson and Zayden High have done an exceptional job filling the hole left by Wilson with his injury, and they’ll need it to continue as Wilson remains out.

Stevenson has scored in double figures in two of the four games that Wilson has missed, and is 5-13 from three-point range over that span. His ability to space the floor, and be a versatile defender makes him a good fit in the lineup without Wilson’s own versatility.

Zayden High has made perhaps the most surprising leap. With more playing time, High has also scored in double figures twice, and even notched a double-double against NC State. To survive the final stretch, UNC will need High and Stevenson to keep up their improved play.

