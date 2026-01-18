Caleb Wilson recognized on Midseason Freshman List

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second straight defeat on Saturday against the California, and their third loss in four games. However, freshman forward Caleb Wilson was the best for the Tar Heels, totaling 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals while shooting 6-of-12 from the field.

It was a continuation of Wilson's stellar freshman campaign, which hopefully does not go to waste, as North Carolina is going through a rough patch in the early portion of the ACC schedule.

Earlier this week, ESPN's basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello released a list consisting of the top 50 freshman at the midway point of the 2025 season. Here is what Borzello said about the former five-star recruit.

Borzello's Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) walks on the court before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"While [Cameron] Boozer and [A.J.] Dybantsa entered the season with sky-high All-American expectations, Wilson has played himself into that discussion," Borzello said. "The five-star recruit has been remarkably productive, averaging 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds entering the week, showing improved passing ability and a motor on the defensive end of the floor. He has had eight games of 20 points and 10 rebounds, including six in his past eight contests."

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward will see those averages slightly increase after his two outings this week in which he compiled 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, six steals, and three blocks over those games.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) is double teamed by California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) and forward Lee Dort (center back) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It has been a disappointing start to conference play, as North Carolina is 2-3 against ACC opposition, which includes losses against SMU, Stanford, and California. Suffering that many defeats without playing the premier competition, such as Duke and Louisville.

Wilson has been one of the few bright spots for the Tar Heels this season, especially during this recent skid that has exposed several aspects of the team. Despite opposing teams sole focus being to stop the freshman forward. Wilson faces double teams at one of the highest rates in the entire country. His ability to pass out of those double teams creates wide-open looks for his teammates along the perimeter.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8), guard Kyan Evans (0), and Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Most players at this age tend to force the issue and look to create for themselves, but Wilson has proved to be way ahead of the curve, illustrating his basketball IQ and situational awareness.

North Carolina will need Wilson to continue to be the best player on the team, as it battles through adversity heading into the final days of January. If the first 17 games have taught us anything, it is that Wilson is capable of carrying the Tar Heels when needed.

