Predicting Supporting Cast's Impact for UNC

It has been an up-and-down week for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who within the span of four days, beat the Duke Blue Devils in a historic comeback, which was a followed by a lackluster loss on the road against the Miami Hurricanes.

Obviously, the Tar Heels were looking to build momentum off of a very impressive win over Duke by extending its winning streak to six games on Tuesday. That did not turn out to be the case, as North Carolina was physically outmatched by Miami.

However, the Tar Heels have an opportunity to put that game behind them with a dominant outing against a vulnerable team in the Pittsburgh Panthers. Here are predictions for how North Carolina's supporting cast could perform on Saturday.

Derek Dixon

Stat line prediction: 8 points and 3 assists

In general, North Carolina's starting backcourt needs to be more efficient. That is especially the case for Dixon, who shot 1-of-9 from the field, including 0-of-6 against Miami. The outlier performance should not cost Dixon his starting role, and he should recover nicely against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kyan Evans

Stat like prediction: 8 points and 4 assists

An identical production output to his performance on Tuesday night, but the Colorado State transfer could blow this projection out of the water.

The junior guard tends to play better at home than on the road, but he proved that when confident, he can make a significant impact. With this game potentially being a blowout, Evans could rack up additional points in the second half.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 10 points and 2 assists

Prior to the last two games, Bogavac had scored double-digit points in three consecutive games. The overseas transfer can definitely return to that level of scoring against Pittsburgh, which is susceptible against the three-point shot.

Similarly to Evans, Bogavac is much more comfortable at the Dean E. Smith Center, which is where Saturday's game will take place. Expect Bogavac to bounce back considerably.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line prediction: 7 points and 4 rebounds

This is an opportunity for Powell to potentially record 15+ points, as the Tar Heels could lean on the bench in the second half to close out the game with a comfortable lead. The sophomore forward has been an energy boost in each of the last two games, but in a more comfortable atmosphere, he can provide North Carolina with more than a just a couple of isolation baskets.

