Tar Heels Reveal Mindset Entering Blue Devils Showdown

The North Carolina Tar Heels have won their last four games heading into Saturday's historical rivalry game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels enter the matchup with an 18-4 overall record while the Blue Devils boast a 21-1 overall record.

With Seth Trimble as the only returning player who has experienced the magnitude of this rivalry, here are some of newcomers' thoughts on the game.

Caleb Wilson's Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The freshman is looking forward to the contest, preparing all week for what is to come against one of the best teams in the nation.

“I just think it’s [going to] be a lot of fun, honestly, Wilson said. "I just want to prepare, honestly, watch film all week and try to put myself in the best position to be successful when we play. I just think it’ll be a fun game, honestly. It’s one of the biggest reasons I came here. Having that opportunity to show my talents on a big stage like that is definitely [going to] be a lot of fun.”

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The former five-star recruit is eager to face his former high school teammates, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer.

“Both of [them] can hoop, honestly,” Wilson said. “It’ll be fun to play against those guys, and I feel like it’ll be a really good game.”

Jonathan Powell's Thoughts

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward's experience in this rivalry goes back to his childhood, as he remembers watching game between these historical programs.

“I’ve been watching Duke-Carolina since I was younger," Powell said. "Being blessed with the opportunity to go out there with my guys this weekend and be able to compete and just be in that environment, it’s something that I’m most definitely looking for."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell is not going to treat this game any different from other ones and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m [going to] have the same mindset of treating it like any other game, not really putting any pressure on myself or my teammates,” Powell said. “I think we all know what we need to go in there and do on Saturday.”

Luka Bogavac's Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) on the fast break in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The overseas transfer has not watched a lot of these matchups in years past, but Bogavac is ready for the occasion.

“It will be the best game of the season," Bogavac said. “I’m really proud and grateful to be a part of North Carolina culture,” Bogavac said. “Just to put my jersey on and compete for this culture, this is something that will keep going until the end. This is something that I’m really thankful to be a part of with this team.”

For additional insight and coverage on North Carolina, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !