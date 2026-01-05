Seth Trimble Provides Insight into Tar Heels' Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels' seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday after losing to the SMU Mustangs 97-83 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.

It was expected to be a higher-scoring game than we have been accustomed to seeing when the Tar Heels are involved , but no one expected the Mustangs to score nearly 100 points on North Carolina's elite defense.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) makes a three point shot over North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

En route to scoring 97 points on one of the best defenses in the country, SMU went 36-of-60 from the field (60 percent), including 14-of-27 from three-point range (51.9 percent). Both were the highest marks North Carolina has allowed all season.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Seth Trimble provided his thoughts on the game, and what led to the Tar Heels falling short.

Trimble's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) looks to move the ball past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I just think we had a hard time staying in front of the ball today,” Trimble said. “With a guy like Boopie [Miller], super quick guard, little guard, he’s not a guy that you’re [going to] stay in front of all game, and you know that.”

Miller totaled 27 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Trimble thought the team did not react to the physicality well enough, which led to SMU imposing its will on the game.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“With other guys, I really have no idea,” Trimble said. “It was just one of those games where we didn’t have that tenacity, we didn’t have that physicality, and we just let them get going, and they stayed hot.”

North Carolina's guard play has been underwhelming through stretches this season, specifically from Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac. Trimble claimed that he could step into that role if that coaching staff asked that of him.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I know I haven’t in games a lot over the last couple of years, but I’ve been a point guard all my life, so that comfort level is definitely there if [Hubert Davis] asked for it, and I’m there to do it with a happy face,” Trimble said.

Despite totaling 22 points, five assists, and three rebounds while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, Trimble took accountability, right or wrong, for the Tar Heels' loss.

“I could have been more aggressive in starting offense more around the three-point line,” Trimble said. “I let Edwards pressure, and I kind of just let him do it instead of exposing the pressure, maybe blowing by him, or anything like that. So just learn from it.”

