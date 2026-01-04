North Carolina's Win Streak Snapped in Loss to SMU

Pregame

The North Carolina Tar Heels traveled to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.

While the Tar Heels enter the contest with a 13-1 record, following a 79-66 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night, the Mustangs are 11-2, marking their opening game in conference play this season.

Here is how the game unfolded, as both teams look to build momentum into the early stages of ACC competition.

First Half

It was a choppy start to the game, as both teams struggled to generate consistent, clean looks. Nevertheless, SMU would lead 9-4 at the 15-minute mark after Boopie Miller hit a three from the right corner. The Mustangs pace and press defense sped up the Tar Heels' operation, leading to sloppy passes and shot attempts.

After falling behind 4-2, SMU went on an 11-0 run, opening up a 13-4 lead. The momentum was clearly in the Mustangs favor, but Tar Heels' guard Derek Dixon hit a three from the left corner that stopped the bleeding. North Carolina would trim the deficit to 15-10 with 11:55 remaining in the first half. Miller picked up hs second foul during this stretch, which could be problematic for the Mustangs, as the dynamic guard averages 36 minutes per game.

SMU was unconscious on offense, shooting 11-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range. This prolific shooting allowed the Mustangs to construct a 27-18 lead at the under-eight timeout. North Carolina would orchestrate a 10-2 run, forcing SMU to burn a timeout after a Caleb Wilson dunk. The Mustangs lead 29-28 with 5:18 on the clock.

Both teams exchanged blows to close out the first half, and were each knotted up at 39 apiece heading into halftime.

Second Half

SMU's three-point barrage carried into the second half, as the Mustangs hitting three shots from beyond the arc in the opening five minutes. SMU lead 53-48 at the first media timeout. Henri Veesaar also picked up his third foul seconds into the half.

Typically, North Carolina's defense suffocates opponent's guards, but Miller was getting to wherever he wanted to, totaling 19 points by the 11-minute mark. The Mustangs continued to knock down threes at an extremely high rate and led 63-59 with 11:52 remaining.

This is unfamiliar territory for the Tar Heels, as SMU's pace on both ends of the floor was overwhelming North Carolina. Miller continued to be masterful, scoring and opening up opportunities for his teammates each trip down the floor. The Mustangs lead 71-65 with 7:48 remaining.

SMU's guard play proved too much for the Tar Heels to handle, as the Mustangs could not miss a shot from three-point range. SMU would balloon their lead to 14 points at the three-minute mark, coasting to victory.

Final: SMU 97, North Carolina 83

