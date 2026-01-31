UNC Has 2 Winning Strategies Against Georgia Tech

North Carolina will take on Georgia Tech on the road today. The Yellow Jackets have struggled this year, as they are 11-10 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

This is the classic trap game for the Tar Heels after they knocked off Virginia on the road in a stellar comeback win. UNC has won two games in a row and is playing some of its best basketball this season. They will look to extend their win streak and take down the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are two winning strategies for UNC.

Minimize Kowacie Reeves Jr.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kowacie Reeves Jr. is averaging almost 16 points a game this season. He is the main focus of the Yellow Jackets and one of the few who can get his own shot on the team. UNC should rotate and switch matchups to make Reeves see different coverages throughout the game.

Reeves is not just a scorer, as he has games where he is a force on the glass. Caleb Wilson would be the best matchup for Reeves. Another challenge defensively for Wilson, and this time, he will have to be better at rebounding.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Head coach Hubert Davis will have to decide how he wants to play Reeves. Davis could throw in some double teams to prevent Reeves from getting hot and making the others beat UNC. Davis could go with the route of waiting to double to see if Reeves will be on, but they saw that strategy fail against Stanford and Ebuka Okorie earlier this month.

Stay focused and play UNC basketball

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This may seem simple, but this is a game where the Tar Heels may think the Yellow Jackets will just lie down for them and let them get the win. The Yellow Jackets are gonna bring their all to try and knock off UNC. If Davis does not have his boys ready to play, it could be a deflating day in Chapel Hill.

UNC has struggled on the road this season, as they are currently 2-4 in games away from home. That is another reason why the win versus Virginia was so massive, because that can prove to the Tar Heels that they can play good basketball away from Chapel Hill, which is a must in March if this team wants to go far.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The moral of the story is that the Tar Heels have to lock in and remain focused. Feed your star frontcourt in Wilson and Henri Veesaar. Let Derek Dixon run the offense and set up his teammates for easy buckets. If UNC does that, then they should walk out of Atlanta with three straight ACC wins.

