Social Media Reacts to UNC's upset loss vs Stanford
The North Carolina Tar Heels traveled to Stanford looking to start 3-1 in conference play but are headed home at .500. The Cardinal knocked off UNC 95-90, as the Tar Heels blew another double-digit lead in the second half.
It was déjà vu for UNC, reminiscent of the Wake Forest loss. The Tar Heels built a 12 to 15 point lead, then grew comfortable and complacent. This time, they were not able to escape, and their poor second-half play came back to haunt them.
Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels' third loss of the season.
UNC reliqishes double digit lead in 1st half
The Tar Heels once again got off to a strong start, led by Henri Veesaar. He scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes and engaged in an old-school battle in the paint with Stanford forward AJ Rohosy. However, the final 10 minutes of the first half unraveled for UNC.
The two-man combination of Ebuka Okorie and Ryan Agarwal torched the Tar Heels’ defense. Stanford went on a 10-0 run, while UNC endured a five-minute stretch without a made field goal. During that span, the Cardinal erased the deficit and tied the game at 34 with 3:46 remaining in the half.
Okorie scored 17 points in the first half, shooting 6 of 8 from the field, as another opposing guard found success against UNC. The Tar Heels took a slim 47-45 lead into halftime.
Caleb Wilson dominates in 2nd half
Caleb Wilson opened the second half with a bang, a stark contrast from his performance after halftime against Wake Forest. Wilson scored eight straight points to begin the half, using his speed and athleticism to ignite fast breaks and finish at the rim.
It was an encouraging sign after Wilson scored just five points in the second half of the previous game. He finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, shooting 11 of 16 from the field.
Cardinal catch fire from downtown
Stanford caught fire from 3-point range behind Okorie, Agarwal and Jeremy Dent-Smith. The trio combined to shoot 13 of 21 from beyond the arc, capitalizing on multiple defensive breakdowns that led to wide-open looks.
Dent-Smith took over in the second half, knocking down five of his six 3-point attempts. He opened the half 4 for 4 from deep, including several step-back 3s. Agarwal delivered the dagger, hitting a clutch 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to give Stanford a four-point lead.
The Tar Heels fall to the Cardinal in consecutive seasons after opening the series with 14 straight wins. It was the same script, different game for UNC.
