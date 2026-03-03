North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble has turned it up of late in light of Caleb Wilson’s injury, and he’s now earning top ACC honors for his efforts.

Trimble was recently named ACC Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 23-March 1. Trimble averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game last week as UNC went 2-0, taking down Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; The crowd reacts after North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) hits a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble’s week

Trimble scored a career-high 30 points in the win over Louisville, then followed it up with 20 points over Virginia Tech. The 30-point effort was the most by any Tar Heel this season, and was the team’s first 30-point game since the 2023-24 season, when Cormac Ryan scored 31 points in a win over Duke.

The senior captain guard has been having an exceptional season this year, averaging 14.5 points per game, good for third on the team behind Henri Veesaar and Wilson. Trimble is shooting a career-high 48 percent from the floor and is shooting 32 percent from three-point range.

With still no timetable announced for Caleb Wilson to return from his fractured hand that he suffered against Miami on Feb. 10, the Tar Heels are going to have to lean on some of their other veterans, such as Trimble and Veesaar, to hold down the ship while Wilson recovers.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Making up for Wilson’s lost production is not an easy task. On the season, Wilson is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal per game. Wilson leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals per game.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

UNC without Wilson

Surprisingly, the Tar Heels are 4-1 since Wilson went down, with the only loss coming to NC State on the road. Aside from that hiccup, UNC has done a good job of staying afloat while its best player remains out, with Trimble being a major reason as to why.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble and the Tar Heels will look to finish the regular season on a high note. They’ll see Clemson and No. 1 Duke in their final two games to end the season before the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels have done enough to earn a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament, but a solid finish over the final two weeks — whether Wilson is healthy or not — could do them a lot of favors come Selection Sunday.

