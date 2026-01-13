Why UNC Must Feature Wilson in These 2 Areas Against Cardinal

Caleb Wilson is having a stellar freshman season, averaging 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. He leads the nation in dunks and is one of the highest-energy players in college basketball. Wilson is only scratching the surface of his potential.

If he keeps this up, he could go down as one of the best players to ever wear a North Carolina uniform, which is high praise considering the long list of greats who have passed through Chapel Hill.

Despite his considerable talent, Wilson has not been featured consistently in recent second halves, even after strong first-half performances. North Carolina could be headed for a disappointing end to its season if Wilson is not involved during clutch time.

Here is how Wilson must be featured moving forward if UNC wants success.

Fast Break Starter

The guards have struggled to get him the ball, so why not allow him to thrive in transition? Wilson should be encouraged to grab a defensive rebound and initiate the fast break himself. He is one of the most mobile big men in the country, and UNC should take advantage of what separates him from his counterparts.

Wilson has not yet developed a consistent 3-point shot, though that will likely come once he reaches the NBA. For now, the Tar Heels need to maximize his athleticism and wingspan. Get him the ball on the block. If there is no double team, let him go to work. If Wilson draws help, he can kick it out and trust his teammates to make plays. He still has room to improve when handling double teams, but with his skill set, that growth will come with experience.

It would also be beneficial to see more of a two-man game involving Wilson and Henri Veesaar . Feed your two best players. That approach could open up opportunities and ease the burden on guards who have struggled at times. It is not complicated. Head coach Hubert Davis must draw up sets designed to get Wilson the ball. There is no reason a player with his talent should disappear for an entire half.

Defensive Captain

Defensively, Wilson is special and has the potential to elevate the Tar Heels on that end of the floor. He is averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, a product of his elite wingspan and defensive instincts. Centers such as Rudy Gobert have shown that a dominant big man can anchor a defense when perimeter play is lacking, which has been an issue in Chapel Hill.

If Davis can scheme the defense around Wilson and create more fast-break opportunities off stops, North Carolina has the potential to make noise in March.

