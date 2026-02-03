Social Media Reacts to UNC's Win Against Syracuse

North Carolina took a dominant win, 87-77, over Syracuse to extend the win streak to four games. The Tar Heels are on fire right now and look like one of the best teams in the nation.

UNC could have come out slow and overlooked the Orange. It is Duke week, so that is what everyone is talking about. Give credit to head coach Hubert Davis; he had his team ready, and they showed it with their play.

North Carolina will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Duke in Chapel Hill.



Hubert Davis has gotten the Tar Heels back on track after back-to-back losses at Stanford and Cal.



49 points off the bench for Luka Bogavac in his last four games. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 3, 2026

Here is how social media reacted to UNC’s blowout win over Syracuse.

Freeman vs. Wilson battled in 1st half

Solid win and a really solid performance... for about 37 minutes. Syracuse should have never had a sniff late, but somehow managed to cut it to as low as six.



A lot of things to like besides the final few minutes, though. Positive night.



Next up: Duke. 🔜 — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) February 3, 2026

The battle between Caleb Wilson and Donnie Freeman did not disappoint. The two stars were going back and forth throughout the first half. Wilson kicked off the game on a personal 6-0 run for the Tar Heels. Freeman responded with eight points in four minutes to keep the Orange in the game.

Wilson and Freeman each led their team in the half and looked like the stars they are. Freeman scored 18 of the 40 first-half points for the Orange. He also pitched in a block and a steal. Freeman was getting to his spots on the court and knocking down tough shots.

Got to learn to put away teams. Killer mindset. Obliterate. — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) February 3, 2026

Wilson scored 13 first-half points for the Tar Heels. He looked very comfortable out on the court, and nothing that the Orange threw at him fazed him. UNC led 46-32 going into the break.

Henri Veesaar continued dominance

A 35-10 run 😐 — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) February 3, 2026

Henri Veesaar continues to produce. The star big man has added another double-double to his resume. Veesaar finished the game with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Arizona transfer has done nothing except help the Tar Heels win.

Veesaar’s size and strength were too much for the Orange to handle. That is impressive considering the Orange have their own big body with William Kyle.

In today’s college basketball, HOW you win is more important than ever. UNC leading by 32 with 10 minutes to go only to end up winning by 10 is inexcusable. — Andrew Forrest (@Andrew_Forrest1) February 3, 2026

Veesaar gives this UNC team a special dynamic. He and Wilson have developed terrific chemistry as the season has gone on. The big-to-big pick and roll is a sight to see. Veesaar has great passing skills for a big man, and Wilson is a freak athlete. That duo is near unstoppable when they are on a roll.

Jonathan Powell steps up

Freshman Caleb Wilson records his 16th 20+ point game of the season for @UNC_Basketball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ELVhdWT09l — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 3, 2026

Lately, UNC has had a different player step up each game to help out Wilson and Veesaar. Tonight, it was a pleasant surprise in Jonathan Powell. This was one of Powell’s best games this season.

Powell finished the game with 12 points, including 3 of 4 from three. Davis called his number, and he answered. This is a great trend for the Tar Heels, as multiple role players have stepped up on different occasions.

Tar Heels increase they lead over Syracuse by 30+ 😬pic.twitter.com/NoKLcslWls — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 3, 2026

