3 Syracuse Weapons That Could Give UNC Headaches

North Carolina is back in Chapel Hill tonight to take on the Syracuse Orange. UNC is currently on a three-game win streak and will look to extend that against the Orange.

The Orange are sitting at a 4-5 record in ACC play, but they are coming off a conference win against Notre Dame. The Tar Heels will be tested against a solid squad in Syracuse.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are three players to watch from Syracuse.

Donnie Freeman – forward

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore forward Donnie Freeman has been a problem this season. Do not be surprised if he gives UNC problems as well. Freeman is averaging 18 points on 50% shooting.

Freeman is the total package with his size, speed and athleticism. He can get to anywhere on the court, and his shot is very hard to defend due to his 6-foot-9 frame.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Freeman versus Caleb Wilson will be a sight to see. Both players have freakish athleticism and can pull up from anywhere. This will be one of the best head-to-head matchups all year that the Tar Heels will see.

William Kyle – forward

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC has struggled at times rebounding the ball, and it will have its hands full with another 6-foot-9 body in William Kyle. He is a big body that can flourish in the pick-and-roll.

Kyle has multiple double-doubles on the year and is a fantastic shot blocker. He has 12 games this season with three or more blocks and has a game with six blocks. Wilson may have a tough time down low with Kyle roaming the paint.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kyle and Henri Veesaar will be in a battle in the paint, and both players will have to work for every little thing all night. The winner of the paint may be the reason their team wins the game.

Naithan George – guard

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Naithan George is the lead ball handler for the Orange, and he is in that role for a reason. He is the engine that runs the Orange offense and is very valuable to his team.

George has struggled recently scoring, but his playmaking and defense have remained consistent. He is averaging 5.5 assists a game and has three games this season with double-digit assists.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

George is an absolute pest on the defensive end, as he drives opposing teams crazy. He averages 1.5 steals on the season and has five steals across the last three games for the Orange. How Derek Dixon handles George will be a key to watch in the ball game.

For more North Carolina coverage click HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !