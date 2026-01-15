North Carolina Squander Lead Late in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Stanford

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-2, 2-1) faced a tough road matchup against the Stanford Cardinal (13-4, 2-2), as both teams were striving for a statement win.

Here is how the game unfolded with conference play starting to heat up at the midway point of January.

First Half

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ryan Agarwal (11) dribbles against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Playing at a fast-paced tempo is exactly what the Tar Heels want, but both offenses were sloppy to start the game. The only player on the court that look poised in the opening sequence of the game was Seth Trimble, who scored four quick points. North Carolina leads 6-5 with 15:57 on the clock.

The next five minutes were a complete flip, as both teams orchestrated consecutive good looks from the perimeter. Leading up to the media timeout, the Tar Heels had made their last five shots, which was the main reason they owned a 20-13 lead with 10:59 remaining in the first half. It was a well-balanced attack from North Carolina, which had five players in the scoring department.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward AJ Rohosy (4) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

For an offense that has been up-and-down over the course of the season, the first 12 minutes of the game was a representation of how efficient the Tar Heels can be. With 7:40 left in the first half, North Carolina leads 31-22 while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Stanford's struggles from beyond the arc - 3-of-9 - allowed the Tar Heels to score quick points in transition.

Similarly to several games this season, North Carolina would allow its opponent to get back into the game. Stanford would go on a 12-6 run, and the Tar Heels led 37-34 after leading by 12 at one point. Henri Veesaar , who had 16 points and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range, picked up his second foul with 3:12 before halftime.

It was a disappointing end to the half, as North Carolina entered halftime up 47-45.

Second Half

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Oskar Giltay (15) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson sprung to life, scoring the Tar Heels' first eight points of the second half, forcing Stanford to burn a quick timeout. North Carolina would open up a 63-51 lead with 16-6 run.

Stanford would respond and trim the deficit to 67-60 with 11:34 remaining in the game. More importantly, Veesaar picked up his third foul, which could be a pivotal moment in the contest.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie and Jeremy Dent-Smith were instrumental in keeping the Cardinal within striking distance, but Veesaar and Wilson would not allow the Tar Heels to fall behind. North Carolina leads 79-77 with seven minutes remaining.

Despite Okorie continuing to apply immense pressure on the Tar Heels' defense, Wilson could not be stopped, continuing to be perfect from the field in the second half, making all eight shots up to this point. North Carolina leads 85-81 with 3:47 left in the game.

The Cardinal hit multiple threes in the final minute of the game, stealing a win at home over the Tar Heels.

Final: Stanford 95, North Carolina 90

