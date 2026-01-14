North Carolina Learns Ranking in Latest National Poll



Last week, the North Carolina Tar Heels fell from No. 12 to No. 17 in the AP college basketball rankings. The Tar Heels' 97-83 loss against the SMU Mustangs a couple of weeks ago led to North Carolina slipping five spots.

On Monday, the Tar Heels recovered, jumping three spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll rankings. North Carolina has been teetering right outside the top 10 for several weeks now, so winning both of the upcoming games on the schedule this week could have the program inch closer to that coveted threshold.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) prepares a free throw against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While where a team is ranked in mid-January is not paramount on its priorities, it is the recognition of the team's early-season success. Heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Stanford Cardinal, the Tar Heels boast a 14-2 overall record, with a 2-1 conference record. With all that being said, let's take a closer look at to what led North Carolina to move up the rankings this week.

Reasoning for the Tar Heels' Jump

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

North Carolina did not play during the mid-week slate, as its only game was on Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It should have been a resounding victory for the Tar Heels, but they nearly squandered a 15-point lead in the final 10 minutes of the game. North Carolina would end up escaping with an 87-84 win over Wake Forest, which was the program's 500th win at the Dean E. Smith Center.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) subs out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

This is an opportunity for North Carolina to steadily move up the ranks as it plays against Stanford and California in the next four days. The Tar Heels should be capable of winning both contests, which would them climb the rankings in next week's release, depending on how teams around them perform.

More importantly, North Carolina needs to figure out several things on both ends of the court that has prevented them from playing at a consistent level.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks to the team during a time out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference following North Carolina's win over Wake Forest, head coach Hubert Davis explained how this team must conduct itself.

“Not just specifically for the perimeter group, I’ve been clear, consistency in areas," Davis said. "Before the game, I told them, this has got to be our personality. This is no other road or route. This is who we have to be. We have to be a consistent, good defensive team. It just is what it is. There’s no way around it."



