After falling to the SMU Mustangs last weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back with an 87-84 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. With the victory, the Tar Heels improved to 14-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

Center Henri Veesaar led the team with 25 points while shooting 9-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Veesaar reflected on the win and began by praising a player who has not seen the spotlight a lot this season.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"Obviously, Jaydon [Young] has been doing a great job in practice all year long," Veesaar said. "He's been on a scout team and doing an incredible job there. With the games lately, he's been doing a great job showing his defensive potential. He's made us a winning impact. His aggressiveness and defense, pick and rolls and being able to knock down the three. That's so valuable for everybody."

Young finished the game with 12 points - which was the third most on the team - while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson was impeccable in the win, totaling 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 8-of-9 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. However, the freshman forward only shot the ball twice in the second half, limiting Wilson to five points in that span. Veesaar explained what the main reason for Wilson's quiet second halves in recent games is.

"At the start of a game, teams are feeling it out and then he is taking advantage of them not doubling him or being able to do a quick move," Veesaar said. "They're being really physical with him, kind of fouling, and then we have to inbound it again. The main thing is that teams are focusing on him and that when he is on the court, he might not take the shots because he has a gravity for defenders pulling in."

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) subs out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

In addition to putting the Tar Heels back on track, the win also marked the program's 500th win at the Dean E. Smith Center. Veesaar highlighted the significance of that accomplishment and what it means to the coaches, players, and university.

"500 wins is crazy," Veesaar said. "I've only been here for half a season and seeing the way the fans care about everything and here every night, bumping us up and giving us energy. It's just a special place to be."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !