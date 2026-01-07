North Carolina Signs Veteran Quarterback

It has been well-documented that the North Carolina Tar Heels' quarterback production in 2025 did not live up to the expectations set by the coaching staff and supporters. The underwhelming performance from that position was at the top of the list for reasons the Tar Heels' disappointments and shortcomings this past season.

North Carolina compiled a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bow eligibility, which was the first time since 2018 that the program did not feature in postseason play. The season was even more discouraging when considering that it was Bill Belichick's first year as the team's head coach.

The 73-year-old coach looked out of his depth, and it started with Gio Lopez - who Belichick personally identified and chose as his marquee transfer acquisition last offseason - struggling to play at a competent level.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Lopez completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while attempting 6.7 yards per pass, which was his lowest since 2023 in his freshman season.

That lackluster production, paired with Max Johnson and Bryce Baker entering the transfer portal, led to North Carolina recruiting Travis Burgess and signing former Wisconsin signal caller Billy Edwards Jr. over the weekend.

Lopez would subsequently enter the transfer portal shortly after Edwards Jr. officially joining the program, leaving the Tar Heels' quarterback room in constant limbo. However, on Tuesday, North Carolina signed Texas A&M quarterback transfer Miles O'Neill.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

O'Neill was recruited by North Carolina's newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino when he served as the Aggies' play-caller. However, Petrino was not retained, and never had the opportunity to coach the quarterback. That opportunity will be fulfilled this season, as the former 2024 four-star recruit has a chance to earn the starting job in what should be a competitive open competition.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback still has three years of eligibility remaining, and completed 7-of-14 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his eight appearances over the last two seasons. Not much worth writing home about, which highlights the current state of this quarterback room.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Edwards Jr. attempted only 13 passes this past season, completing seven for 113 yards, sophomore quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk played sparingly during his freshman season, Burgess is an incoming freshman, and O'Neill's resume has already been discussed. At the moment, those are the four quarterbacks vying for the starting role in Week 1.

Ideally, Burgess separates himself from the pack and firmly establishes himself as the answer early on in the quarterback competition.

