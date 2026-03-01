Strong Bench Performance Major Factor in North Carolina's Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels were looking to close out February on a three-game winning streak on Saturday night against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday night. Despite being without Caleb Wilson in the previous four games, the Tar Heels were 3-1 during that stretch. Could they continue that trend against the Hokies?

First Half

It was a fast offensive starts out of the gates for both teams, as they traded shots throughout the first five minutes of the game. Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble each recorded a made three-point shot, as the Tar Heels led 8-7 heading into the under-16 timeout.

The fast tempo usually favors North Carolina, but Virginia Tech was shooting slightly more efficient from the field while not forcing contested shots. The Tar Heels were settling for three-point attempts, connecting on 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Hokies took a 16-14 lead into the under-11 timeout.

North Carolina's second unit's impact was evident in the following four minutes, accounting for nine of the team's 11 points during that stretch, which was divided between Kyan Evans and Jonathan Powell. The Tar Heels led 25-20 with 7:34 remaining in the first half.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; The crowd reacts after North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) hits a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After extending its lead to 32-24, North Carolina surrendered a 9-0 run, suddenly seeing its lead evaporate into a deficit. Virginia Tech led 33-32 with 3:42 left in the first half.

If someone told the Tar Heels that their bench totaled 21 points in the first half, they would probably expect to have a commanding lead heading into halftime. However, that was not the case, as the game was knotted at 44-44 at the half, as Jonathan Powell led North Carolina with 12 points while shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

Second Half

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) dribbles as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' efficiency carried over into the start of the second half, as they went 4-of-5 in the first five minutes. However, the Hokies withstood that quick surge, and North Carolina led 53-52 heading into the first media timeout of the second half.

After a relatively quiet first half, Veesaar was imposing his will in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, connecting on all five of his shot attempts during that span. Meanwhile, Powell continued to be monumental, connecting on a deep three pointer. The Tar Heels led 64-57 with 11:44 remaining in the game.

Trimble began imposing his will on both ends of the court, which led to several quick baskets in transition. North Carolina had its biggest lead of the game at 71-63 with 7:42 left on the clock.

North Carolina's advantage steadily grew, as it held the Hokies to three-made field goals in a nine-minute span. The Tar Heels' length and athleticism on defense were major reasons for Virginia Tech's offensive struggles. North Carolina led 76-67 with four minutes remaining in the game.

It was a stellar performance from several Tar Heels, and Veesaar led the way with 26 points and seven rebounds while shooting 11-of-20 from the field. North Carolina would close out the month with three consecutive wins.

Final: North Carolina 89, Virginia Tech 82

