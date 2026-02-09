Tar Heels to Host Talented 2027 Running Back on Visit

Throughout the college football offseason, UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, extending a flurry of offers to some of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

As the 2027 recruiting cycle intensifies, prospects across the country are moving further along in their processes, and one of the Tar Heels’ top running back targets recently scheduled an official visit (OV) with UNC this spring.

UNC 2027 Running Back Target Schedules Official Visit with Tar Heels

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, UNC is scheduled to host Jeremiah Dent, a three-star running back from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, on campus in Chapel Hill for an OV on the weekend of June 5.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels haven’t been pursuing Dent for long, having extended an offer to him only a couple of weeks ago, but they have moved quickly to position themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

Dent’s trip to Chapel Hill is one of two OV trips he has scheduled so far, as he’ll travel to Arkansas at the end of May. While nothing is set in stone beyond his visit with the Tar Heels, he’s also reportedly eyeing OVs with Auburn, Iowa, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, and Miami.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dent is a talented running back prospect, and he’s coming off a strong junior season at Marion, where, according to his X, he recorded 1,057 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns.

He would be an excellent addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 815 overall prospect in the country, the No. 59 running back, and the No. 3 prospect from Arkansas.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Arkansas is going to be a tough school to beat for the three-star back, and it will be a challenge for any program to pull Dent out of his home state.

Still, getting him to Chapel Hill for an official visit should allow Belichick and company to showcase everything UNC offers as both a school and a program, giving the Tar Heels a chance to improve their standing in Dent’s recruitment.

Although the Tar Heels entered Dent’s recruitment relatively late, it’s clear they have made a strong impression on him. If Belichick and his staff can continue to make progress with Dent over the coming months and have a successful OV in June, UNC should be well-positioned to land the three-star running back.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !