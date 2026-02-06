North Carolina Targeting Talented 2028 Quarterback

While most of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff’s recruiting efforts are focused on the 2027 class, the Tar Heels have also started targeting some of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

Over the past month, UNC has extended offers to several 2028 recruits, including multiple quarterbacks, most recently targeting a three-star signal-caller from Tennessee, who’s the brother of one of college football’s top players.

Tar Heels Extend Offer to 3-Star 2028 Quarterback

On Feb. 4, UNC extended an offer to Graham Simpson, a three-star quarterback from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer to The University of North Carolina.”

UNC is the 20th Division I program to offer Simpson, and the fifth Power Four school to do so in the past month, joining Tennessee, Florida State, Arkansas, and Ohio State. He’s a talented prospect and the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

While it’s still early in Simpson’s process, he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. In his first two seasons at Westview, the three-star signal-caller has been impressive, throwing for 7,735 yards and scoring 104 total touchdowns, according to his X.

Westview's Graham Simpson (6) throws the ball during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several programs have already made progress in Graham’s recruitment, and Alabama is going to be a tough school to beat if the young quarterback decides he wants to follow in his older brother’s footsteps.

Still, he’s only a 2028 prospect and is unlikely to make a decision any time soon, giving Belichick and his staff plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Simpson is the second 2028 quarterback the Tar Heels have offered in the past week, joining Lukas Prock, a three-star prospect from New Jersey. It’s clear UNC is trying to build relationships with some of the top signal-callers in the class early in their processes, a strategy that should pay off for Belichick and company in the long run.

The Westview star would be a significant addition to the Tar Heels’ 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 135 overall player in the country, the No. 9 quarterback, and the No. 5 prospect from Tennessee.

Westview's Graham Simpson looks downfield for a receiver during a TSSAA Football Playoff match between Melrose versus Westview in Martin, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he's currently listed only as a three-star prospect, his rating will likely rise to four stars as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

If the Tar Heels can make a strong early impression on Simpson and continue making progress in his recruitment over the coming months, they should be well-positioned to compete for the three-star quarterback.

