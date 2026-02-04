Jordon Hudson Calls Out HOF Over Order Cancellation After Bill Belichick Snub

Bill Belichick not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer just took a turn for the bizarre.

The Patriots legend was notably passed over on his first attempt to get into Canton, sparking widespread outrage over how Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion and legendary trailblazer in the sport, could have been left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Naturally, Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson also had some strong opinions about that, as well. Hudson, who is reportedly throwing a big party for Belichick on the same day as the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Aug. 8, recently posted on her social media a strange interaction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official website.

According to Hudson’s Instagram post, the website canceled her order of three Hall of Fame logo patches. The only reason that was given was “unforeseen circumstances.”

Hudson seemed to think it was a petty move and tagged the Hall of Fame in her caption: “Hey @profootballhof, what were the ‘unforeseen circumstances’?”

Belichick stunningly fell short of the 40 of 50 votes needed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility but unequivocally belongs in Canton—it’s just a matter of when that’ll happen for him.

Though Belichick—along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft—may not have gotten his gold jacket just yet, it looks like Hudson might be trying her best to give him the distinguished, though unofficial, ceremony he deserves this year. Hudson and Belichick have reportedly been dating for over two years, during which Hudson has been plenty vocal about her support for the Tar Heels football coach and hasn’t been afraid to get involved in Belichick’s ongoing affairs in North Carolina.

