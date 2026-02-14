Top Quotes Heading into North Carolina-Pitt Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels had their five-game winning streak snapped against the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night. On Saturday, the Tar Heel will attempt to bounce back with a dominant win over the reeling Pittsburgh Panthers.

Here are several quotes from players and coaches that carry weight into this weekend's matchup against an inferior opponent. In addition, an important development that broke on Thursday afternoon.

Entering Contests with More Urgency and Effort

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) reach for a loose ball during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I just, respectfully, disagree with the [idea of] a hangover," Hubert Davis said. "I just, I don’t believe in that. But you are right, the energy, effort, loose balls up in the air, on the ground, Miami was getting them. And so, rebounding is something that we’ve talked, talk about every day, and talk specifically over the last five games, heading into this game, that we’ve got to be better rebounding the basketball."

"We got out rebounded, I think by six, we talked about taking care of the basketball, and not just turnovers, but also shot selection," Davis continued. "I count that as turnovers. And I think just small discipline and detailed plays - I think that’s what you’re talking about, out of sorts - that wasn’t there consistently today as well.”

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“We didn’t come out with the right mindset,” Jarin Stevenson said. “They started off really good, and I feel like we could have prevented that. We’ve got to start off better, pick up the intensity.”

“Got to defend better in the paint,” Stevenson continued. “A lot of that comes from messing up our switches or just offensive rebounds.”

Failing to Take Advantage of Opportunities Down the Stretch

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels basketball players watch from the bench against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“We were right there,” Kyan Evans said. “We had plenty of chances, you know, we couldn’t finish some possessions on defense, and that hurt us late game.”

“At that time of the game, which is crunch time, you have to get the rebounds every single time,” Henri Veesaar said. “And that’s on us as players.”

Unfortunate News Surrounding North Carolina's Best Player

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

