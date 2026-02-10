2 Best Quotes Heading into UNC-Miami Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels face the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night in a pivotal ACC matchup between two teams with identical conference records at 7-3.

Coming off an emotional win over the Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina could be in for a letdown spot, but the team is currently on a five-game winning streak .

Here are quotes from this past week that carries weight into Tuesday night's matchup, as the Tar Heels look to win their sixth consecutive game.

North Carolina's Resilience

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and guard Seth Trimble (7) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We continued to fight. We were down, but I think one of the things that we were missing is we didn't join the fight," head coach Hubert Davis said. "Every 50-50 loose ball they were getting, whether the ball was going up in the air or on the ground, they were the first ones to get it. And we just continued to stick to it."

"Every time that we got knocked down, not only did we get back up, but we also kept taking a step forward," Davis continued. "And as we continued to cut into the lead, our confidence just got better on both ends of the floor. Our execution got better. Our stops got better. Our communication on defense got better. Our rebounding got better. Our simple and sound plays on the offensive end got better."

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) passes the ball to guard Seth Trimble (7) as Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At halftime, being down 12 and being able to stay calm," Henri Veesaar said. "I feel like that was the biggest part of it, before we're missing but today, we stayed calm. We just kept stacking good four minutes. Good four minutes every media. We cut it back down…cut it back down. Cut it back down by two, three points, just being able to do that. It's amazing."

"Just to stay poised, stay confident," Derek Dixon said. "We've been down before. We were down by 12 in the first half, came back. We were down by 12 at halftime, came back, just continue to chip away and just be comfortable."

Significance of Win

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It just shows that we're hungry," Caleb Wilson said. "Everybody overlooked us. Nobody thought we were [going to] win this game. We're hungry."

"Yeah, I think this is a statement," Jarin Stevenson explained. "We haven't been the best in some of our games. We have, like, three losses in conference. So, I feel like this is a big statement, that we are here in conference, and we can make these big plays and big wins."

