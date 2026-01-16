Veesaar Has 3 Thoughts on Where UNC Needs to Improve

It was looking like a tough-fought road win for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday night, but the Stanford Cardinal snatched that away in the final minute, defeating North Carolina 95-90 at the Maples Pavilion.

It was the second time in three games in which North Carolina allowed at least 95 points, which would have never been a thought earlier in the season, with how suffocating the Tar Heels' defense was in November and December.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) gets fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Center Henri Veesaar was elite in this contest , totaling 26 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting 9-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Veesaar explained the defensive liability in the loss.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward AJ Rohosy (4) and North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reach for a loose ball in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“We clearly have a lot of mistakes on defense,” Veesaar said. “Just not communicating or not talking or not listening. We’ve got to be just aware, to have a lot more defensive awareness than we have right now.”

“We would double a ball screen, and then we have a wide-open guy right next to him,” Veesaar continued. “Just those little things. We can’t win that way.”

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center gave Stanford credit for taking advantage of the opportunities that the Tar Heels presented. Veesaar also discussed how communication and rotation has to be better from North Carolina's perspective.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“We’ve got to be more in the gaps. We got to do more helping. We got to just rotate better, be quicker out of it,” Veesaar said. “They did an incredible job of passing out. Then they got a lot of threes and just making the easy, simple plays. But we got a way better job with it being disruptive.”

This defensive trend is becoming alarming, as North Carolina appears to be influx against prolific and athletic guards who create open shots for themselves and others on a regular basis. Veesaar frustratedly discussed how this will be a learning experience for the team, and that they will study film and apply those adjustments moving forward.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8), guard Kyan Evans (0), and Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“Just go back, learn from this game, watch film on this game, and then concentrate on the next opponent and do whatever we can do to have the best defensive game there,” Veesaar said, “and just really change our identity as a team and show how physical we can be and how good we can be defensively, because I think that’s what coaches take pride in, and we’re not doing our job.”

