2 Critical Factors Holding North Carolina Back This Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a strong start to the season, but there have been several instances of the team struggling in areas that can be exposed against formidable opponents.

As conference play heats up, so must the Tar Heels' production on both ends of the floor if they want to challenge for an ACC regular season title and make a significant run in March.

Defensive Liability

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Overall, North Carolina is one of the elite defenses in the nation, burr specific matchups have proven to be a kryptonite for the Tar Heels. If teams have prolific scorers at the guard position, North Carolina's defense can falter quite easily. SMU's Boopie Miller and Wake Forest' Juke Harris each scored 25+ points against the Tar Heels.

While that level of production is worrisome, North Carolina's lack of concentration has led to easy baskets for their opponents. This was especially apparent against the Demon Deacons, who turned defense into quick offense, and nearly overcame a 15-point deficit in the loss to the Tar Heels. North Carolina would escape with an 87-84 win on Saturday night, but head coach Hubert Davis was not pleased.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It’s not just one area defensively that we at times struggled with against Wake Forest; it’s a number of areas,” Davis said. “Our transition defense, when we switch defensively the communication, being on the same page, boxing out, putting guys at the free throw line, defending without fouling. It’s a number of different things.”

“For us to be a good team, we have to buy in and be a consistent, great defensive team and rebounding team that we’ve been for the most part of the year,” Davis said. “But the last two games, that’s not going to get it done for the remainder of the ACC schedule.”

“We have to clean up and get better and get back to the team defensively that we were for most of the season,” Davis said.

Offensive Inconsistencies

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks to pass the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Against Wake Forest, the Tar Heels went through an eight-minute span with one made field goal. That cannot happen against elite teams. Guard play has been extremely disappointing, other than Seth Trimble. Davis explained what he wants to see from the offense moving forward.

“Not just specifically for the perimeter group, I’ve been clear, consistency in areas," Davis said. "Before the game, I told them, this has got to be our personality. This is no other road or route. This is who we have to be. We have to be a consistent, good defensive team. It just is what it is. There’s no way around it."

