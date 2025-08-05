UNC Schedule Breakdown: Virginia Cavaliers
North Carolina will face Virginia in the 130th meeting of the series known as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”
While the title is technically inaccurate — Auburn and Georgia first met two months earlier in 1892 in what is billed as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” — the matchup is the oldest in the ACC. The first meeting between North Carolina and Virginia took place on Oct. 22, 1892, with the Cavaliers earning a 30-18 win.
North Carolina leads the all-time series 66-59-4 and has won three of the last four games, including a 41-14 blowout in Charlottesville last season.
Enough of the history lesson. Let’s break this matchup down in another way-too-early game preview.
Outlook
This is a make-or-break year for fourth-year head coach Tony Elliot, as he has an 11-23 overall record. The Cavaliers did improve to a 5-7 record and were just one win shy of being bowl-eligible in 2024, so they are bound to improve as well.
For them to improve, it starts with Chandler Morris, who threw for nearly 3,800 yards and 31 touchdown passes last season for North Texas. The Cavaliers hope he can help improve their numbers from last season, as they were 93rd in total offense (360.9 yards per game) and 107th in scoring offense (22.7 points per game).
Xavier Brown returns in the backfield after rushing for nearly 500 yards and a touchdown last season. However, North Carolina Central transfer J’Mari Taylor transfers to Virginia after he rushed for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
While Virginia lost wide receiver Malachi Fields (55 catches for 808 yards) to Notre Dame, Trell Harris returns after totaling 221 yards and catching three touchdowns and he will be joined by Purdue transfer Jamal Edrine (23 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns at Purdue) and Notre Dame transfer Jayden Thomas.
On offense, the biggest question mark is the line after the run game struggled last season, averaging just 131.9 yards per game, which ranked 94th nationally. The unit returns left tackle McKale Boley and left guard Noah Josey, but a season-ending knee injury to Louisville transfer Monroe Mills is a setback.
Defensively, the Cavaliers should have one of the stronger front sevens in the ACC. Virginia added edge rushers Fisher Camac (UNLV) and Cazeem Moore (Elon).
Camac recorded 46 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Rebels last season — matching the Cavaliers’ total sack output from 2024. Moore posted 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks last season.
Defensive tackles Anthony Briton and Jahmeer Carter also return, along with linebackers Kam Robinson (64 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks in 2024) and James Jackson.
The secondary remains a concern after Virginia allowed 263.1 passing yards per game last season, ranking 120th nationally. The Cavaliers return just one starter from that group, cornerback Jam Jackson, whose status is uncertain after a serious spring injury.
Big Dawg
A lot of attention will be on quarterback Chandler Morris, who could be the key to saving head coach Tony Elliott’s job.
UVA is Morris’ fourth stop in six seasons after previous stints at Oklahoma, TCU and North Texas. He was TCU’s starter in 2023, completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,532 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions before being benched following a poor midseason performance against Iowa State.
Morris revived his career at North Texas in 2024, completing nearly 63% of his passes for 3,774 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, earning second-team All-AAC honors.
Synopsis
This is a game North Carolina should win and it's based on my three factors: homefield advantage, quarterback and coaching. The Tar Heels have at least two of the three, with the only caveat that there is hardly any separation between Morris and UNC quarterback Gio Lopez.
However, Virginia has shocked the Tar Heels before and this rivalry is much closer than the ones Carolina has with Duke and NC State.
