3 Takeaways from North Carolina's Win Over Florida State
In this story:
Tuesday marked the start of conference play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as they hosted the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a comfortable 79-66 win for the Tar Heels, who imposed their will in the second half, opening up a 15-point lead with five minutes remaining in the game.
North Carolina was underwhelming out of the gates, shooting 1-of-7 in the first five minutes of the contest, but the defense kept the Tar Heels within striking distance.
Here are a few takeaways from North Carolina's victory over Florida State on Tuesday night.
Caleb Wilson is Inevitable
After dominating teams in the non-conference schedule, the only question that remained about Wilson was whether the star freshman could continue that level of play against improved competition.
Those questions were set aside after Wilson recorded 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.
Wilson jolted the Tar Heels to life, collecting nine points and five rebounds at the midway point of the first half. Henri Veesaar was uncharacteristically quiet in the opening 20 minutes, but the freshman forward kept North Carolina afloat at halftime, leading the team to a 40-34 lead.
The former five-star recruit impacted both ends of the floor, converting defense into quick offense in transition and finding teammates on fast-break opportunities. Wilson scored at least 20 points for the sixth consecutive game and has scored 20+ points in 10 outings this season. That is the most by any freshman in the country.
Opposing Teams are Overwhelmed by North Carolina's Defense
After Florida State cut the Tar Heels' lead to 44-43 with 16:24 remaining in the second half, North Carolina held the Seminoles to six points in the next nine minutes. During that stretch, North Carolina constructed a 13-point lead, which proved too much for Florida State to overcome.
Additionally, the Seminoles went 1-of-14 at a certain point in the second half, which is not ideal against the Tar Heels' elite defense.
The Tar Heels Inconsistencies Must be Addressed
Despite possessing a commanding lead in the second half, North Carolina still allowed Florida State to slowly crawl its way back into contention in the final minutes of the game. Sloppy turnovers and poor shot selection were the two culprits in the Tar Heels' lackluster finish to the contest.
Ultimately, North Carolina shut the door with multiple defensive stops down the stretch, but there have been too many occurrences of this in recent games. The Tar Heels have to sure this up as conference play progresses.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.