Why Wilson Disappeared in 2nd Half Against Wake
Freshman star Caleb Wilson has been one of the best players in the country this season and has carried North Carolina on his back. He was doing just that once again Saturday against Wake Forest.
Wilson had 17 points and nine rebounds heading into the locker room at halftime. Then he shockingly disappeared in the second half. Let’s take a look at why the Tar Heels’ star vanished when it mattered most.
Lack of guard play
Teams are adjusting to Wilson, and UNC is not adjusting back. SMU unlocked a blueprint on how to beat the Tar Heels: throw multiple bodies at Wilson and let the guards beat you.
Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac and Seth Trimble all have to step up and take the load off Wilson. Evans is averaging six points on 36% shooting this season. That is unacceptable from a starting guard who came to UNC with significant hype.
Bogavac has been just as disappointing as Evans, especially in conference play. He has scored eight total points over the last three games. Despite logging 25 to 30 minutes per night, head coach Hubert Davis made a change regarding Bogavac. He played just nine minutes and went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc against the Demon Deacons.
The struggles from the guards have resulted in games that should not be close becoming close. This has forced Wilson to play heavy minutes just three games into conference play.
With the way Wilson plays, he is gassing out due to his usage. He thrives on high-energy plays — putback dunks, rim runs and hustle finishes. Davis and the Tar Heels cannot ask him to play that way every game, as it is not sustainable.
Wilson finished with 22 points, meaning he scored just five in the second half. The guards and coaching staff need to work Wilson into the offense in a more natural way, rather than relying on him to create energy on his own.
When teams double Wilson — which has already begun — the guards must pick up the slack. The team is asking a lot from its frontcourt to win these games. Fortunately, Henri Veesaar stepped up in a major way, recording 25 points and nine rebounds.
Wilson has now struggled in the second half for the second straight game, an issue that must be addressed immediately. That said, the responsibility does not fall solely on the guards. Wilson must be more poised when seeing multiple defenders and show patience in those situations.
Wilson has all the talent in the world, and UNC must figure out how to get him involved in the offense consistently.
