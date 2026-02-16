Zayden High Talks Experience Gained in Win Over Pittsburgh

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 79-65 on Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a very impressive performance considering that both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were out with injuries.

In their absence, several players stepped up, including sophomore forward Zayden High , who recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from the field.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, High discussed his performance on Saturday and what the opportunity meant for him.

High's Thoughts

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"So, you know, going into the game, I was just trying to match [Caleb and Henri's] energy, that they bring every game," High said. "Like I said, it was everything. I mean, it's a dream come true to start North Carolina. So, I'm just thankful for my teammates and my coaches for believing in me."

Although Veesaar and Wilson were unable to play, they provided a boost on the bench by uplifting their teammates and providing words of encouragement.

"Yeah, you go back and watch the energy that they possess on the bench," High said. "You know, it was unmatched. They got the crowd involved. That's probably how we started the game so well, you could hear them on the sideline just cheering for us."

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

High battled through adversity last year and did not play much, but it served him well heading into this season and was on full display against Pittsburgh.

"​​I mean, probably to just stick through whatever. Stick through the hard times," High said. "You know, obviously you guys know I didn't play [last season]. I haven't been playing as much. I got a couple DNPs in conference play, but you know I kept my head down. Unfortunately, like I said, Caleb and Henri were out, but you know, I stepped into a plate, and I'm thankful for the opportunity."

The Tar Heels turned defensive stops into quick points, and High explained the factors leading to that success.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Playing hard on defense. Coach always preaches defense," High said. "If we get stops and we can run in transition. So, I feel like we got a lot of stops today. We were out. We were able to get out in transition and run the break. So, I feel like that's what worked for us today."

High was leaned on down the stretch in North Carolina putting the game away, as the Tar Heels coasted to a double-digit win.

"I mean, my teammates trust me down the stretch a few possessions to give me the ball," High said. "So, you know, I capitalized for them, and I just feel me, just the energy of the game, I can't even control it. It just happened."

