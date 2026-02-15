How Zayden High Shined for Shorthanded UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels were put up to the task playing without Caleb Wilson, or Henri Veesaar against Pitt. Luckily for them, an unlikely hero stepped up in the win.

Forward Zayden High enjoyed a career-day for the shorthanded Tar Heels, setting career-highs in points ((15), field goals (7), rebounds (7) and minutes (32) and tying his career high in assists (2) in a 79-65 victory over Pitt. High ended up getting the start after Henri Veesaar couldn’t play despite being probable heading into the game.

High came into the matchup averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in just 5.1 minutes of action per game this season. He is technically in his second season at UNC, averaging 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 23 appearances as a freshman in the 2023-24 before being suspended for the entire 2024-25 season following an investigation by the university into a sexual misconduct allegation. Now back on the court, High is still largely out of the rotation, and is mainly used as a depth piece.

Without their two best players, High earned his first career start against Pitt, and he delivered big time for a Tar Heels team that was in desperate need of a win after a deflating loss to the Miami Hurricanes earlier this week.

Preparation was everything

After the game, High talked about his milestone game, and explained his preparation heading into the biggest game of his collegiate career up to this point.

“I was with the starting group pretty much the whole week for scout,” High said. “I wasn’t too sure, because I wasn’t sure if Henri was going to suit up or not. Yesterday, I kind of had an idea, and then today told me [that I was starting].”

“I was a little nervous,” High added. “I was just excited because I just kept my head down this whole season. Unfortunately, we’ve got Henri and Caleb out, so, next man up, and I just went out there and was myself.”

Davis noticed, too

Head coach Hubert Davis also spoke about High’s career-best performance.

“I’ve always told him that, when your number is called, your job and responsibility is to be ready,” Davis said. “Last week at this time, he didn’t play in the Duke game, and a week later he’s starting. The job that he did defensively, rebounding the basketball, staying out of foul trouble, giving us a post presence, didn’t turn the ball over, I’m just really happy for him.”

