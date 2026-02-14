North Carolina Cruise by Pittsburgh Without Star Players
The North Carolina Tar Heels faced off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center in a favorable matchup. However, the Tar Heels entered the game without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.
Here is how North Carolina fared without its two leading scorers and rebounders, who have anchored the team this season.
First Half
No Wilson and no Veesaar. No problem. At least in the first five minutes, as the Tar Heels jumped out to a 12-5 lead, connecting on their first five shots of the game. Luka Bogavac and Jarin Stevenson each had five points.
That fast start was not a fluke, as North Carolina entered the under-12 timeout shooting 10-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Bogavac led the team with 10 points while making all four of his shot attempts. The Tar Heels led 23-15 with 11:12 on the clock.
Bogavac and Stevenson continued to lead the team, combining for 20 points while collectively shooting 8-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. North Carolina led 28-19 with 7:44 remaining in the first half.
Offensively, the Tar Heels began to sputter, missing six consecutive shots and predominantly operating outside the perimeter. Most of the shots were contested threes off the dribble. That, paired with Cameron Corhen's 17 points, was keeping Pittsburgh within earshot. North Carolina led 38-28 with a couple of minutes remaining before halftime.
The Tar Heels lead 46-32 at halftime, with Stevenson (14), Seth Trimble (13), and Bogavac (10) leading the way for North Carolina.
Second Half
North Carolina's lead steadily grew in the first five minutes of the second half, taking a 53-36 into the under-16 timeout. Stevenson and Bogavac continue to dominate, combining for two made baskets during that span.
At one point, the Tar Heels held a 20-point lead before the second-media timeout in the second half. Center Zayden High, who was elevated to the starting lineup with Veesaar being ruled out moments before tip-off had 12 points and six rebounds at the seven-minute mark. With 7:40 remaining in the game, North Carolina led 70-50, and had four scorers in double digits.
Derek Dixon was the only starter that did not eclipse 10 points, but the freshman guard recorded seven assists and seven rebounds. North Carolina maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way, coasting to victory. It was impressive wire-to-wire win without its two best players. This will be a confidence booster for several players who played extensive minutes on Saturday.
Final: North Carolina 79, Pittsburgh 65
