Predicting North Carolina's Top Performers Against Pittsburgh

Life comes at you fast once conference play heat up, and that has certainly been the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Last weekend, North Carolina defeated the Duke Blue Devils, pulling off a historic comeback and catapulting themselves into a different conversation among analysts and experts. That all came crashing down on Tuesday night, with the 75-66 loss against the Miami Hurricanes.

Another layer was added to the Tar Heels' uneven week, with the university announcing significant pertaining to one of its star players .

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

That obviously puts a wrench in North Carolina's operation moving forward. With all of that being said, here are predictions for who will step up the most on Saturday in Wilson's absence.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs a rebound against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Wilson timetable for return unknown, North Carolina will lean on Veesaar even more heavily without his counterpart in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center will face increased double teams in the post, but that should open up opportunities for his teammates.

The Arizona transfer has been uneven against strong defenses, but on Saturday, the veteran center will not have to worry about that against Pittsburgh.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There may not be another player on this roster that needs a strong outing more than Trimble. The senior guard was atrocious against Miami and provided nothing on either end of the court.

Luckily for Trimble, Pittsburgh is one of the worst teams in the country. The veteran guard should be able to regain some of his confidence and rhythm.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 10 points and 5 rebounds

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson has been a steady contributor for the last few weeks, illustrating his multidimensional skill set. The Alabama transfer was the Tar Heels' leading scorer on Tuesday, and while that is not ideal for North Carolina's chances of making a run, it is good that the coaching staff can rely on the veteran forward.

