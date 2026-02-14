Predicting North Carolina's Top Performers Against Pittsburgh
In this story:
Life comes at you fast once conference play heat up, and that has certainly been the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Last weekend, North Carolina defeated the Duke Blue Devils, pulling off a historic comeback and catapulting themselves into a different conversation among analysts and experts. That all came crashing down on Tuesday night, with the 75-66 loss against the Miami Hurricanes.
Another layer was added to the Tar Heels' uneven week, with the university announcing significant pertaining to one of its star players.
- "University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."
That obviously puts a wrench in North Carolina's operation moving forward. With all of that being said, here are predictions for who will step up the most on Saturday in Wilson's absence.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line prediction: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block
With Wilson timetable for return unknown, North Carolina will lean on Veesaar even more heavily without his counterpart in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center will face increased double teams in the post, but that should open up opportunities for his teammates.
The Arizona transfer has been uneven against strong defenses, but on Saturday, the veteran center will not have to worry about that against Pittsburgh.
Seth Trimble
Stat line prediction: 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds
There may not be another player on this roster that needs a strong outing more than Trimble. The senior guard was atrocious against Miami and provided nothing on either end of the court.
Luckily for Trimble, Pittsburgh is one of the worst teams in the country. The veteran guard should be able to regain some of his confidence and rhythm.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line prediction: 10 points and 5 rebounds
Stevenson has been a steady contributor for the last few weeks, illustrating his multidimensional skill set. The Alabama transfer was the Tar Heels' leading scorer on Tuesday, and while that is not ideal for North Carolina's chances of making a run, it is good that the coaching staff can rely on the veteran forward.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.