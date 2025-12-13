The North Carolina Tar Heels have been incredibly impressive this season, earning an 8-1 record, with wins over Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown. That does not matter, as the Tar Heels have bigger aspirations this season than beating a couple of blue bloods early in the season.

This weekend's matchup against the USC Spartans does not meet the magnitude of those named games, but there are still plenty of reasons North Carolina needs to take this contest seriously.

Head coach Hubert Davis provided several quotes this week that preview what areas of this game the Tar Heels will have to take advantage of.

Defense

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“For us to get to where we want to become, we have to be great defensively," Davis said. "We’ve got length, we’ve got versatility, we’ve got size. I feel like the team is, every day, understanding more and more how important it is to get after it defensively. And also, rebounding the basketball. That’s something that we desperately wanted to improve on from last year, especially offensive rebounding.”

"The next thing forward for us defensively is protecting the paint,” Davis said. “I thought we did that in the second half against Georgetown. That’s something that we wanted to get better at.”

Backcourt Production

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I thought the start that [Kyan Evans ] had was huge for us," Davis said. "I mean, it's not just the shots that he made. He was confident, he was aggressive, he was on point. It's been five out of eight games where he's gotten into foul trouble, so we've [got to] find a way to keep him out there on the floor."

"I really like [Kyan] and Derek [Dixon] on the floor at the same time," Davis said. "I've always said that I love multiple ball handlers. You can't take us out of our offense. And with those two, with the way that Georgetown was switching defenses, we always had somebody who could handle the basketball and get us into a set and get us organized."

Physicality

"One of the things that I've said to them over and over again: there's no way, there's no route, there's no road other than being able to be tough on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "We've identified that when a ball goes up in the air, or it's on the ground, we've got to be physical and tough enough that it's always all UNC."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The physicality, even on the offensive end, to be able to set screens, come off screens, some patience, to be able to take the ball, be able to score, get to the free throw line, knock down free throws, make the extra pass," Davis said.

"When I say there's no road, no route, no other way in order for us to be successful, we've got to be a great defensive team and a great rebounding team," Davis said. "You can't do that without being physical."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !