2 SMU Offensive Weapons North Carolina Must Contain

With all due respect to the Florida State Seminoles, the offensive threat that the North Carolina Tar Heels will have a much tougher assignment against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday. More specifically, slowing down the Mustangs' prolific scoring, which has overwhelmed several teams leading up to this point of the season.

Now, SMU has yet to play against a conference opponent, and have yet to go up against a defense, such as the Tar Heels. North Carolina has held several of its opponents under season averages in points and shooting percentage.

That can definitely be the case on Saturday. Here are players the Tar Heels will have to hold in check if they want to extend their winning streak .

Boopie Miller

Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins (1) fouls SMU guard Boopie Miller (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The seasoned guard is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range. However, at only six foot, Miller could have a difficult time navigating through North Carolina's stifling defense.

As for the Tar Heels, they must be cautious following Miller near the basket, as he is shooting 92.2 percent from the free throw line this season. Miller has two games of double-digit made free throws, making all of his attempts in those two outings. For context, Miller attempted 22 free throws across those games.

North Carolina's ability to switch on every ball screen could be overwhelming for the veteran guard, who has yet to play against a defense similar to the caliber he will see on Saturday.

Jaron Pierre Jr.

Dec 3, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) lays the ball in between Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) and center Samet Yigitoglu (24) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three-point range this season.

We have seen teams that deploy a system with two explosive guards give North Carolina issues in multiple instances this season. That is not to say that SMU will fall into that category, but North Carolina has to be mentally sharp on defense and not allow offensive rebounds to a team shooting 49.9 percent from the field this season.

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives against SMU guard Boopie Miller (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, the Mustangs are averaging 91.1 points per game, which includes four 100+ point performances already this season.

Pierre Jr. is capable of scoring at will, as he scored 35 points on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies earlier this month. The veteran guard produced that output while shooting 13-of-21 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

