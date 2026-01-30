Predicting Output From UNC’s Supporting Cast Against Georgia Tech
The North Carolina Tar Heels have gone through some remodeling over the last few weeks, as head coach Hubert Davis has altered the rotation and starting lineup in each of the last three games.
Those changes have elevated the roles of multiple players on the roster, which has benefited North Carolina during their two-game winning streak. The Tar Heels have looked like a completely different team with younger players on the roster given more opportunities to make an impact.
With all in mind, here are predictions for how North Carolina's supporting cast can perform against Georgia tech this weekend.
Derek Dixon
Stat line prediction: 12 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds
The freshman guard has been promoted to a starting role in the last three games and has taken advantage of the opportunity.
During that stretch, Dixon is averaging 12 points, four assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard has locked in the starting point guard position and should be in line for another impressive outing against the Yellow Jackets. The most encouraging factor in Dixon's recent performances is that he is shooting efficiently, which opens up the rest of the offense.
Luka Bogavac
Stat line prediction: 9 points and 3 rebounds
Bogavac is coming off his most efficient game of the season, as he scored 14 points while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The overseas transfer was influential in the Tar Heels' win over Virginia last weekend, connecting on several must-have baskets at monumental moments in the contest.
- “Being on the road at Virginia, doesn’t bother, doesn’t faze him a bit,” Davis said. “He actually walks towards that even more. And so, the shots that he made in the first half were huge. They kept us in the game and got us to halftime only down by nine, and just his poise and playmaking he’s done lately has been huge for us.”
If Bogavac continues to play at this level, North Carolina could be in really good shape heading into the NCAA tournament.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line prediction: 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists
Other than Dixon, the Alabama transfer may have been the most pivotal piece in the Tar Heels' turnaround in the second half. After attempting no shots in the first half, Stevenson scored all 17 of his points in the final 20 minutes while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.
Stevenson is another player that could prove to be essential in the final two months of the season. North Carolina is hopeful that Stevenson can maintain this level of play consistently against formidable opponents in the ACC.
