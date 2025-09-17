Odds: UNC Football Going Undefeated the Rest of the Way
It's not impossible; nothing is impossible — the odds of the UNC football team winning the rest of its regular season schedule are something that can happen, but then it also may not. Are the chances low? Yes, but the Tar Heels, catching momentum after two beating the Charlotte 49ers (on the road) and the Richmond Spiders (at home), have steered them down the right path known as the win column.
The improvement Head Coach Bill Belichick's team has made since the nationally televised loss while playing the TCU Horned Frogs signaled a wake-up call toward making a change. Quarterback Gio Lopez has made strides, throwing two touchdowns to wide receiver Jordan Shipp (also his first multi-touchdown game as a Tar Heel) while playing the Spiders and using his legs to score one of his own, too.
And then, there were the two magical opening drives, throwing deep shots to Shipp (TCU) and Chris Culliver (Charlotte) — showing off his ability to throw vertically.
Can UNC Go All the Way and Win Every Single Game?
The game-to-game probability for each of UNC's contests on schedule does not lean in favor of the Tar Heels. For example, per ESPN, North Carolina has a 16.8 percent chance of winning against UCF, while also having a 55.8 percent chance of defeating Stanford — the numbers differ, but like the rest of college football, things change, and crazier things have gone down in sports (just look at the NCAAT upsets over the past few years in college basketball).
With that said, North Carolina has the pieces to make ends meet with an 11-1 record, but then it also has plenty of areas to improve on, whether it's run-blocking, pass-blocking, or the act of being able to contain the football (as exposed by the Horned Frogs).
For reference, Michigan in 2023 is the last team to go undefeated — reaching a record of 15-0 — ultimately winning the national championship over the Washington Huskies. The task of UNC winning all nine games left on its schedule is hard, a low possibility, but as mentioned already — not possible (like everything else in life, for this matter).
North Carolina takes on UCF on Saturday, September 20 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX, and the thought of going undefeated may stay alive or perhaps... fall apart.
