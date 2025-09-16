Gio Lopez’s Personal Assessment as UNC’s Quarterback
UNC quarterback Gio Lopez threw two touchdowns to wide receiver Jordan Shipp against the Richmond Spiders, helping the Tar Heels win another game during the early stages of the 2025 campaign. Head Coach Bill Belichick, Lopez, Shipp, along with linebacker Mikai Gbayor and running back Demon June, came off the gridiron and talked to the media, one at a time.
- “For me, there are reads I'm missing, there's stuff I just got clean up," said Lopez while giving a personal assessment. "You know, everyone could be a lot better. I got to be better myself. And I think I said, I guess, a positive, I would say, just kind of commending the offense and being able to talk to everybody and help people when they don't know what they're doing."
- "It's like a little bit of Juju, you know, he's, he's coming in there, just kind of talking to him and being able to talk," Lopez added on. "Everybody. But for me personally, there's a lot I want to clean up, and I'm gonna go watch that game and clean up some more stuff after this game.”
To Lopez's point, there are areas he needs to continue working on for North Carolina to reach its potential of becoming the football team it can be, given its head coach, given the amount of talent on the roster. Nonetheless, the chemistry that Lopez continues to build with his teammates not only on the field, but off of it, all plays into the team's success of whether it wins or loses.
The Gio Lopez of South Alabama Has Shown Flashes Through Three Contests
Lopez last season, while playing for South Alabama, threw over 2,500 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, including five interceptions, too. He had a 66 percent pass completion. Through three games as a Tar Heel, he has 343 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception. With that said, Lopez has shown flashes of throwing the deep-ball, short-passes and using his legs and if he can produce anywhere near his stats of last year, the North Carolina's percent of winning on a game-to-game basis goes up.
UNC has 9 games left on schedule, and plenty can change between its game on Saturday, September 20 against UCF and on Saturday, November 29 facing NC State. It can win some and lose some, win all of them... or maybe... lose every single one. Lopez's outings will determine the outcome.
