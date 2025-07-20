O'Mari Johnson Will Be a Versatile Weapon For North Carolina
The North Carolina Tar Heels are getting a star player out of many of their players, including one of their best defensive commits in the class, who recently re-committed to the Tar Heels after committing to them earlier in the cycle and de-committing to feel out the process.
That player is O'Mari Johnson. Johnson is one of the better players in the class and is one of the most versatile athletes in the class. He can play both safety and cornerback, but he is an elite safety prospect in my opinion. His track speed shows heavily in his play style, which is something I picked up on easily. The Tar Heels are getting a star out of Johnson, who is one of the better players in the class
I did a film review on him recently discussing many things like his speed.
"The Tar Heels' defensive back commit is a very good defender and has very good ball tracking skills, which allows him to get more interceptions on the fly. He is a very great safety and can get plenty of interceptions at the safety level. However, his ball-tracking skills also allow him to play cornerback. Coming from someone who watches film, he has some of the best ball-tracking skills that I’ve seen in the 2026 class."
I went more into detail about his ball breaking skills as well.
"The way Johnson breaks to the ball is very phenomenal at the point of the throw. He is breaking and has the speed to be able to make a play. We saw this in this film where he is able to play cushion coverage and still break to the ball at the point of attack and come down with it for an interception in a certain instance of him doing this, he even took it back for his team to gain another touchdown."
The versatility is something that is the common key here, as he is one of the most versatile athletes in the country. He can play anywhere in the defensive back room, and do it at a high level.
The Tar Heels are one of the main attractions for defensive players, but the fact that they can get players like Johnson, who can be a multi-trick player, is huge for the development and will check many different boxes for this staff and this program as a whole. He will look to have another great defensive season at Jackson Academy, as they are hopeful to win the state title.
