BREAKING: North Carolina Lands Major Two-Way Football Commit
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been targeting many players in the recruiting world, in a plethora of different recruiting classes. This includes the class of 2026, who have seen many successful moments.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many commitments, including players like Travis Burgess and Trashawn Ruffin, who are two of the top players in the class for the Tar Heels. All in total, they landed 28 guys thus far with their newest commit joining the class, as he is the first person to join the baby blue in the month of July, following the official visit season wrapping up in the month of June.
O'Mari Johnson is a very talented prospect from the state of Mississippi. The talented recruit ranks as a four-star according to Rivals and is one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi. The talented recruit ranks as the No. 14th player in the state of Mississippi and the 27th best player at the cornerback position, according to Rivals.
Johnson is currently teammates with many of the better prospects in the state of Mississippi, as he currently attends Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi. The Mississippi star is a teammate of guys such as Deron Albert, who announced his decision between North Carolina and Tennessee on July 1st, and TJ White, who announced his decision between a plethora of programs on July 1st.
Similar to his teammates, the talented prospect announced his commitment decision on July 1st, as he would decide between the in-state Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Tulane Green Waves, and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Luckily for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they landed the talented cornerback from the state of Mississippi.
He has been a long-time target for the Tar Heels, as he has been looking into the program for a long time. He holds a great frame that the Tar Heels can work with, as he is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame, but here is the catch... he doesn't just play cornerback. He plays Wide Receiver as well. Some sites have him listed as a wide receiver, while others have him listed as a cornerback. The talented recruit will be the ace in the back pocket of Bill Belichick, who is one of the better two-way players in the class. This commitment is a major get for the Tar Heels, who continue to add to their top-20 recruiting class.
