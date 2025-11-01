Grading UNC's Performance in its Dominant Win Over Syracuse
North Carolina delivered its most dominant performance of the season, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Syracuse 27-10 on the road at JMA Wireless Dome.
The Tar Heels (3-5, 1-3 ACC) overcame a sluggish start and a 10-6 halftime deficit, erupting for 21 unanswered points in the second half to earn their most decisive victory of the year. Syracuse (3-6, 1-4 ACC) found little success through the air, failing to complete a pass until midway through the second quarter. The Orange’s passing struggles played a pivotal role in the outcome.
With that being said, here are my grades for Friday night's game and they may be the best of the season.
Offense: A-
Aside from the fumble that led to a scoop-and-score, North Carolina played its most complete offensive game of the season. The Tar Heels piled up a season-high 425 yards, surpassing 400 yards for the first time this year.
Gio Lopez also had his best game, completing 15 of his 19 passes (78.9%) for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for six rushes for 33 yards. He also had four BIG passing plays (15 yards or more):
- 44-yard pass to Kobe Paysour
- 19-yard pass to Jordan Shipp
- 72-yard touchdown pass to Demon June
- 21-yard touchdown pass to Shipp
Paysour finished with three catches for 59 yards, while Shipp had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.
North Carolina ran for a season-high 209 yards. The top two rushers were Demon June (13 carries for 101 yards) and Davion Gause (15 carries for 57 yards.
June, who is a true freshman, was the Tar Heels’ biggest difference-maker Friday night, finishing with 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown reception.
It was June’s second 100-yard rushing performance this season. His previous 100-yard game came in a 41-6 win over Richmond on Sept. 13, when he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Defense: A+
North Carolina’s defense was dominant once again, allowing just 147 yards — its lowest total of the season. The Tar Heels surrendered only 39 passing yards, as Syracuse quarterback Joe Seoh Filardi completed just four of his 18 attempts.
UNC's pass rush was dominant once again, recording three sacks, including a strip sack by defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude. Abou-Jaoude led UNC with six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He now has a team-high seven sacks on the season.
Defensive end Tyler Thompson also picked up a sack as well. He has four sacks on the year.
Special Teams: A+
Rece Verhoof made both of his field goal attempts from 24 and 43 yards. He also had a touchback on five of his six kickoff attempts.
Tom Maginess had four punts that averaged 43.8 yards per punt and had one pinned inside the 20-yard line.
