Three Observations as UNC Rolls Past Syracuse in Crucial Matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After suffering back-to-back heartbreaking losses, North Carolina left no doubt Saturday, defeating Syracuse 27-10 on the road at JMA Wireless Dome.
It was a rocky start for North Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC), which trailed 10-6 at halftime, but the Tar Heels responded with 21 unanswered points for their most convincing win of the season. Syracuse (3-6, 1-4 ACC) struggled through the air, not completing a pass until midway through the second quarter. The Orange's passing woes proved to be a major difference in the game.
Carolina not only broke its four-game losing streak but it will now have a chance to go on a winning streak when it welcomes Stanford at Kenan Stadium next Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Here are my three takeaways from UNC's win.
Carolina Plays Complementary Football
North Carolina played its most complete game of the season, and it wasn’t close. The Tar Heels piled up a season-high 425 yards of offense, eclipsing the 400-yard mark for the first time this year.
Gio Lopez also had his best game, completing 15 of his 19 passes (78.9%) for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for six rushes for 33 yards. He also had four BIG passing plays (15 yards or more):
- 44-yard pass to Kobe Paysour
- 19-yard pass to Jordan Shipp
- 72-yard touchdown pass to Demon June
- 21-yard touchdown pass to Shipp
Paysour finished with three catches for 59 yards, while Shipp had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.
North Carolina ran for a season-high 209 yards. The top two rushers were Demon June (13 carries for 101 yards) and Davion Gause (15 carries for 57 yards.
North Carolina's defense was dominant once again as it only gave up 147 yards, the least amount it has allowed all season. The defense only gave up 39 yards of passing and Syracuse quarterback Joe Seoh Filardi only completed four of his 18 passes.
UNC's pass rush was dominant once again as it had three sacks, including a strip sack from defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude. Abou-Jaoude led UNC with six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Demon June was the Difference-Maker
The true freshman was the Tar Heels’ biggest difference-maker Friday night, finishing with 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown reception.
It was June’s second 100-yard rushing performance this season. His previous 100-yard game came in a 41-6 win over Richmond on Sept. 13, when he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.
The Self-Sabotaging Continues
As good as the final result was for Carolina, the opening of the game was ugly and gave Tar Heels fans a sense of déjà vu.
After a big-time throw from Lopez to Paysour for 44 yards, the Tar Heels had the ball on the thr-reeyard line. After Lopez failed to get in the endzone on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line, UNC called a timeout wand wanted to go over the playcall. However, offensive lineman was called for. a false start, leading to UNC having to kick a field goal.
On the next drive, Lopez completed a short pass to tight end Shamar Easter, but UNC’s ball security problems resurfaced. Syracuse’s Devin Grant forced Easter to fumble, and Anwar Sparrow picked it up and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Orange a 7-3 lead. It was Syracuse’s only touchdown of the game.
Carolina converted just four of 13 third downs, a meager 30.7%. Most of those attempts were on third and short, as the Tar Heels went 3-for-9 on such plays and 0-for-6 in the first half.
The Tar Heels need to fix those issues because the turnovers and silly mistakes they commit have cost them the last two games and determined some others.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!