UNC Lands Four-Star TE, Ends Recruitment Talks
North Carolina fans no longer have to question whether or not four-star tight end Carson Sneed will be a Tar Heel. In the end, Sneed decided that he would indeed be joining his brother, wide receiver Dayton Sneed, at UNC.
His brother transferred to North Carolina after spending his first two seasons with Tennessee. UNC's offense may not be at a state where they want it to be; however, the addition of Carson should set them up for success.
UNC's Class of 2026 Continues to Strengthen
Bill Belichick's first season with the Tar Heels might not be going according to plan, but his future seasons should look vastly different. UNC already has 38 commits for the Class of 2026, as they have the 15th-best class.
Belichick is not just going for a quantity over quality approach, because there are plenty of high-caliber players coming to Chapel Hill. Seeing as Sneed is a Top 20 tight end in the Class of '26, there's no arguing that he's one of those high-caliber players.
Sneed, a Nashville native, had long been predicted to go to Tennessee. In the end, he chose UNC. It's a decision that shocked many, but the 6'6'' 248-pound TE didn't officially shut down his recruitment until October 29.
Everything Is Beginning To Come Together
Even though UNC is 2-5 (0-3), these recruits are not giving up on the team. Sneed is among many who have defended the Tar Heels and stuck by the team through thick and thin. There have been a lot more negatives than positives this season, but Belichick is just beginning to build a dynasty similar to what he did with the New England Patriots.
While that's much easier said than done in the modern era of college football, the recruits continue to come.
UNC has strength in numbers, and a player like Sneed shutting down his recruitment only further strengthens that argument. After Trashawn Ruffin shared a heartfelt message on social media, Tar Heels fans know they are trending in the right direction.
UNC's passing game hasn't been terrific, but they've seen little to no involvement out of their tight ends. Sneed may have a chance to make an immediate impact next season. Junior TE Jake Johnson has just 10 receptions for 80 yards, a total that places him sixth on the team. Elsewhere, senior TE Jordan Ownes is near the bottom with four receptions for just 30 yards.
