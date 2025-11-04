UNC's Caleb Wilson Reflects on Win, Debut of Luka Bogavac
Freshman forward Caleb Wilson met with the media after his 22-point performance in UNC's 94-54 win over Central Arkansas. He discussed Luka Bogavac's debut, Henri Veesaar and his dunking ability.
The video is below along with a partial transcript.
On Henri Veesaar’s underrated passing ability
He runs offense, for sure, and he's a great player. Everybody thinks that stats matter, but there's so much things that you can do outside of stats that influence the game positively for your team. I think he does a lot of those things.
On his four dunks in the first three minutes…
You know, dunks are two points, so I'm athletic. I've been gifted, and I'm definitely gonna assert myself and get on the rim as much as I can, but it's just two points, and they can come down and hit three and they win. So I just keep it on that note.
What can you say about just what you're able to do and sort of energize a team based on your athleticism?
I definitely feel like that's possible, you know, and I do feel like that's real, a real thing, but I never get too high on myself, but I'm always hungry for like to be better, so I can windmill dunk on someone, and I'm still gonna play the game the same way, because I still gotta get another day and play great defense.
You're not big on post dunk celebration?
No, no, no, I'm not really big on celebrations at all. College is quick. I'm a freshman, so I'm trying to adjust to it just as much as anybody else. So like, I dunk, I celebrate. They bring it up the sideline. Three pointer. I lost. You don't really. There's no reason. There's no reason to celebrate. Like, I'm gonna get the car reaction no matter what I do. So I just play
On the on the skillset of the backcourt in terms of passing in a half-court offense
It's been really good. I think we've limited turnovers. Everybody was questioning that when we first got together. But, you know, like I said, I feel like, you know, once we learn how to play each other and learn how to get the ball to each other in places that we need to, it'll be great. So I feel like we're just figuring out how to play each other just looking good.
On the spark of Luka Bogavac provided to the team when he was finally cleared…
Yeah, Luka, he’s my guy. We like to hang around each other, go to dinner sometimes. And Lkca, he's energetic. He's kind of like me, and I'm just happy to see your teammates happy. Like before the game, he was kind of sad because he didn't know if he was gonna be able to play. But just see him happy and energetic and the feeling like “I'm excited to be here,” That was just a great feeling of relief for us as a team.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!