UNC Baseball Officially Eliminated From Postseason
Entering the 2025 NCAA Tournament, some believed the UNC baseball team could prove to be the most talented team in the country.
ALSO READ: Six-Time Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Attends UNC Baseball Clashes
The Diamond Heels answered the hype in the early going, blowing through the opening rounds at home in Boshamer Stadium. UNC recorded three victories and a berth in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.
And it sure appeared the Tar Heels could follow a similar trajectory this weekend in light of the 18-run explosion to kick off their Super Regional action against Arizona on Friday. But now, just 48 hours after that dazzling display in Chapel Hill, their season has officially ended.
UNC baseball followed up Friday's performance with another effective offensive showing in a 10-8 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday, setting up a do-or-die contest for the chance to head to the College World Series.
On Sunday, though, the program's usually potent offense was nowhere to be found. The Tar Heels mustered only five hits, and the only runs came courtesy of a three-run shot from second baseman Jackson Van De Brake in the third inning.
That home run gave the squad an early 3-1 lead, which it held until things began to unravel in the eighth inning when a trio of Arizona hits and a pair of UNC errors sunk the Tar Heels' season all at once. The Wildcats enjoyed a 4-3 lead from that point on, blanking the Heels in the hit column the rest of the way to close out the game and pull off the series upset.
It was an unfortunate end to the 2025 UNC baseball season, in which the Tar Heels tallied a 46-15 overall record and won the ninth ACC Tournament Championship in program history.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more Tar Heel news.