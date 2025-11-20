Players-Only Meeting Highlights UNC Leadership, Reinforces Belief They Haven’t Peaked
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses why the players-only meeting following North Carolina's victory over Navy on Tuesday night is a positive sign and why he believes the team has not yet reached its peak.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below!
Partial Transcript from Hubert Davis' Postgame Press Conference Following Navy Win
Coach, a few of the players told us they held a team meeting after your postgame talk. They said they were bothered by the 15–0 run and some other stretches tonight, even in a win. What’s your reaction to them calling that meeting on their own, and do you like having a group that takes that kind of ownership after a game they didn’t feel they played well in?
I mean, that's great that they're communicating and talking amongst themselves. And you're right. I think we had a 24-point lead. They went on a 15-0 run, and then down the stretch, 17-3. I was disappointed in how we finished the game.
The sustained energy in the first half wasn't there, but I thought we picked it up in the second half. We were playing well, and just unfortunate that we didn't finish the game better than the way that we did.
Do you notice a lot of guys on the team willing to speak up and take charge?
Yeah, there's a number of guys that will speak up. And one of the things that I have encouraged everyone [to do] is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality. When I was in school, you're waiting for the junior or the senior to be able to speak up, and you had to wait your turn.
I just don't think it's that way anymore. Whether you're a freshman, walk-on, senior, starter, off the bench, I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court as well.
Caleb (Wilson) has said in the past, the one thing he really likes about this team is that a lot of guys are willing to speak up. It's not just one person sort of leading the charge. Is that what you've noticed in your time around them so far?
Yeah, I mean, there's a number of guys that that will speak up. And one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality. It's not a situation where, you know, when I was in school, where you're waiting for the junior or the senior to be able to speak up, and you had to wait your turn.
I just don't think it's that way anymore. Whether you're a freshman, walk-on, senior, starter, off the bench, I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. So I like the talking in the locker room, but I like also talking on the court as well.
