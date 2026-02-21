Why UNC’s Hubert Davis Is So Impressed With Zayden High

The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading into Saturday's matchup against the Syracuse Orange with an extra sense of urgency, as they have lost two of their last three games. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar each missing the last two games has been an overwhelming factor for the Tar Heels.

Their absences have also opened the door for other players to make an impact, including forward Zayden High, who is averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in two starts.

While speaking with the media on Friday, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted High, praising the 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward for his impact since being elevated to the starting lineup.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) brings the ball to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"I've been so impressed with Zayden. What he's doing, it's hard," Davis said. "When he started against [Pittsburgh] a week earlier, he was DNP coach's decision against Duke. And then a week later, he's starting, playing 32 minutes. And the last couple games, his production, in terms of scoring, rebounding, and defense, has been real."

High's production has been a pleasant surprise for those who support the Tar Heels, but the 55-year-old head coach discussed High's mindset as a major factor in the player's success.

"No, because he just has that type of attitude. He's a competitor. He's a very spirited player, which I like," Davis said. "His emotions come out when he plays and when he competes and I know he's been waiting for this opportunity for a while. Not because of an injury, but waiting for an opportunity for extended playing time, and he's taking advantage of it."

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates with forward Zayden High (1) at the end of the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While High has been a bright spot for North Carolina, the team has overall struggled offensively without Wilson and Veesaar in the rotation. Davis explained specifically what has let the Tar Heels down in recent games.

"I think it's a number of different factors," Davis said. "I think, in a lot of ways, you have to be who you are. What has allowed us to be successful is certain things that we do from an offensive standpoint, our pace, our persistence and stubbornness to dominate points in the paint through post penetration, offensive rebounding, limiting in the paint, max pressure on the rim, living at the free throw line."

"Foundation pieces like that. Taking care of the basketball. How to get there? There has to be some tweaks, changes, pivots, and alters because you don't have Henri and Caleb in the lineup," Davis continued. "And so, I think it's a combination of both. I think it's figuring out this new way, but also holding firm and staying connected to the things that allow you to be successful regardless of who's in the lineup."

For more insight and analysis on North Carolina basketball, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !