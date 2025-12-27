Potential Transfer Portal Running Back Targets For North Carolina

North Carolina's offense had plenty of issues in 2024, but the Tar Heels' rushing attack was particularly poor, with no running back gaining more than 500 yards and the entire offense rushing for only 1,263 yards all season.

Heading into the upcoming January transfer portal window, the running back position is one the Tar Heels and head coach Bill Belichick need to address. The good news is that several talented backs have already announced their intent to enter the portal. Here's a look at a few who make the most sense for UNC to target.

Two Transfer Portal Running Backs UNC Should Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that UNC has talented backs like Demon June and Benjamin Hall. Still, given the overall lack of production in the running game last season, the running back position is likely one that Belichick and the Tar Heels will target in the portal.

1) Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

2025 was Cam Cook's first season with Jacksonville State, and he emerged as a college football superstar, leading the nation in rushing with 1,650 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns. He entered his name in the portal on Dec. 24 and will have one year of eligibility remaining,

Before joining Jacksonville State, Cook was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class from Round Rock, Texas. He committed to TCU out of Stony Point High School and spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs, rushing for 518 yards.

Given his dominance at Jacksonville State this season and his proven ability to perform at the Power Four level, Cook is a player UNC should target in the transfer portal. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 95 overall prospect and the No. 6 running back in the portal.

2) Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards is coming off a disappointing year at Kansas State, where he battled injuries throughout the season and appeared in only four games. However, he’s a talented player with game-breaking speed and a high ceiling, and many teams in the portal will likely target him. He entered the portal on Nov. 7 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While 2025 didn't go Edwards' way, he had a strong 2024 season at Kansas State, totaling 546 yards and five touchdowns after transferring from Colorado, where he spent his freshman year. If he returns to full health, he'll likely put up monster numbers as a No. 1 option in a Power Four offense next season.

Edwards is a player who could bring an explosive element to UNC's offense, which the Tar Heels severely lacked this year, and he is a player Belichick and his staff should undoubtedly pursue. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 54 overall player in the portal and the No. 3 running back.

