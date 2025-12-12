Grading the Addition of Henri Veesaar So Far

The transfer portal was the North Carolina Tar Heels' main source of assembling a championship-caliber roster this season. The Tar Heels did land several recruits, including five-star power forward Caleb Wilson, who leads the team in points and rebounds through nine games. Nevertheless, North Carolina's roster consists of four transfers, who are all currently starters for Hubert Davis.

The most important acquisition in the transfer portal was former Arizona center Henri Veesaar, who has transformed the Tar Heels' frontcourt and defense.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, which are both career-highs for the third-year big man.

Following the win against Georgetown, Davis highlighted Veesaar's performance and what the center has meant to North Carolina through the early portion of the season.

Davis' Thoughts

"[Veesaar] has put a lot of weight and importance on him," Davis said. "He's so huge for us on both ends of the floor. His rebounding is real, his length, his ability not only just to rebound but to keep balls alive up in the air that allows us to be able to get those rebounds. To get to the offensive glass, that's something that's always been an emphasis for us. And honestly, with him and Caleb [Wilson], they're our two best offensive rebounders."

"But you saw tonight, I mean, I thought that three he hit was huge in the second half," Davis continued. "And you got a seven-footer that can score around the basket, can pass, can handle, can shoot threes: that's somebody that I like that's on our team. I'm really happy for him. He's playing extremely well. He's a great kid to coach and be around."

North Carolina's offense has struggled at various points this season, but Veesaar has proven to be one the more consistent elements in the team. Over the last month , the junior center is averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds during that span.

Freshman guard Derek Dixon has also taken notice of Veesaar's impact, and explained how the center opens up the rest of the offense for everyone else.

Dixon's Thoughts

"[Henri Veesaar] is a versatile big, so he can pick and pop, he can short roll and make the right decisions," Dixon said. "So, all that, I think, is really good. One thing I think he's really improved on is being more physical with the screens and setting them and, you know, getting contact, and that's been able to get us open."

Overall, this has been the most impactful transfer portal addition for the Tar Heels and has provided a seismic shift in the rebounding department.

Grade: A+

